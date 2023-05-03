UPDATE: La Crosse Police respond to mental health crisis incident near school

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A mental health crisis near La Crosse's Lincoln Middle School Wednesday morning prompted a police response.
La Crosse Police responded to the crisis near the school which is located at 9th and Division streets.
Police confirm to WXOW that it was not a situation that involved any student.
A police department spokesperson said the matter is now resolved and that there is no threat to the public.
Late Wednesday morning, Alex Hubing, the principal at Lincoln Middle, sent a note to the families whose children attend the school.
Greetings Lincoln Middle/SOTA II/Coulee Montessori Families,
It is with sadness that we must inform you of an incident which occurred near our school this morning. At around 7:05 AM Lincoln Middle School administration were made aware of a traumatic scene on the 600 block of 9th St South. This incident is not related to our school, students, or staff members; however, the visual impact and knowledge of this situation is traumatic for some students.
Our school resource officer and other first responders were immediately on scene and helped usher students inside of the school building. This incident did not pose a threat to students, but we are aware that police incidents near school can be challenging for students to process. We are reaching out to any students or staff who may have witnessed this to offer care and support. Additional counseling support will be available at Lincoln Middle today and in the future if students need help.
Please reach out if you have any questions.
Sincerely,
Alex Hubing
Principal
Lincoln Middle/SOTA II/Coulee Montessori
If you or someone you know is struggling, there are resources where you can find help.
Click here to find a list of mental health resources available.