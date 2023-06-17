UPDATE: La Crosse Police: Suspect arrested after multiple people wounded in downtown shooting

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A suspect is now in custody after La Crosse Police said that multiple people were injured in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning downtown.

The department said emergency workers treated multiple people at the scene. Several were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The specific number of people hurt wasn't released by the department as of mid-Saturday morning.

A statement said that at 2 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of South 3rd for shots fired.

The initial information they got was that multiple shots were fired and numerous people injured.

The statement said that "At this time officers believe it to be a drive-by shooting with one suspect acting alone. The vehicle was located and officers are continuing to attempt to locate the suspect."

No other identifying information was immediately available from police although around 9:40 a.m. the department released a brief statement that one person is in custody for the shooting.

The statement said that more information would be released as they could do so as it was an active investigation.

As a result of the shooting, two blocks of 3rd Street were closed to traffic to allow police to work at the scene. Crime scene tape was strung across the intersections at Main and Pearl Streets as investigators and officers looked for and gathered evidence.

Several other law enforcement agencies including the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, Onalaska Police, Campbell Police, UW-L Police, and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted at the downtown scene.

“Officers and Investigators are diligently working to investigate this incident. The City of La Crosse has a vibrant nightlight for community members and visitors to enjoy and socialize. The actions of individuals, such as this, impact an entire community. These types of incidents will not be tolerated and those involved must be held accountable,” Chief Shawn Kudron said in the statement.

It also asked that anyone with information is asked to reach out to authorities. People can contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Tips can anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784 TIPS (8477) or online at www.lacrossecrimestoppers.com. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.