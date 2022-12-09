UPDATE: Main roads in better shape for evening drive

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The winter weather caused a number of accidents during the morning, but conditions have improved as people head home from work or going out on Friday evening.

Most main roads in our region are reporting sgood winter driving conditions with a few spots of snow covered roads in both Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Although conditions have improved, law enforcement still encourage drivers to practice good winter driving habits such as not following other vehicles too closely, driving too fast, or not properly clearing snow and ice from vehicles before heading out on area roads.

In addition, a number of schools were closed or delayed on Friday due to the weather. Many also cancelled evening activities.

A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect until 3 p.m. Friday afternoon and has now expired.

