UPDATE: Mayor: Veto of conversion ban ordinance 'not a consideration'

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - UPDATE: La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds said he's already signed off on the ordinance banning conversion therapy in the city and that vetoing the measure 'was not a consideration.'
The mayor's office released a statement around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon following a protest in front of City Hall by a group urging the mayor to veto a measure that would ban conversion therapy.
The brief statement said, "I am aware of requests to veto a Common Council legislative item to create Section 32-191 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of La Crosse to prohibit what is known as conversion therapy. This item was approved by the Council on Thursday, June 9th. I signed the item on Monday. A veto of the legislation was not a consideration."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A group led by two former city council members is asking Mayor Mitch Reynolds to veto a measure that would ban conversion therapy in La Crosse.
The measure passed 6-4 by the city council last week.
Conversion therapy is the practice of attempting to change an individual's sexual orientation from homosexual or bisexual to heterosexual, or their gender identity from transgender using psychological or spiritual interventions. The ordinance would apply only to minors.
The group opposed to the ban is comprised to former council members Tom Sweeney and Lorraine Decker, local churches, citizens, and other organizations according to a release from the group.
If not vetoed by the mayor, they say the ordinance "would outlaw La Crosse parents and legal guardians from choosing how to counsel their own children in personal private matters regarding sexuality" according to the release.
In a letter dated Monday to the mayor, it ask him to veto the ordinance on constitutional grounds including freedom of religion, free speech, and free assembly.
Of the ordinance, it says, in part, "It essentially targets persons for their ideology and personal beliefs, and would certainly be challenged in court at the expense of La Crosse taxpayers."
There is a rally planned for 2:30 p.m. at City Hall to urge the mayor to veto the ordinance.
If he doesn't veto the measure by 5 p.m., it would become an ordinance according to the group.
This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.