UPDATE: Missing La Crosse teen found safe

UPDATE: On Monday, February 20, La Crosse Police said that they have found Steven L. Burrows and he is now safe.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police and the family are asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old boy last seen on the north side of the city.
Police said that Steven L. Burrows was last seen on Wednesday, February 15 near Milwaukee St. and Buchner Place.
He was last seen wearing a brown/beige plaid jacket and green snow pants.
If you see Steven or know his whereabouts, you're asked to please contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575.