UPDATE: Murder suspect at center of Fillmore County search now in custody

FOUNTAIN, Minn. (WXOW) - The Fillmore County Sheriff said that the man who was the subject of a search in the City of Fountain is now in custody.
On Friday night, the sheriff's office said they were looking for Darwin Green, a man wanted in a fatal shooting on Christmas Day 2022 in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said that they got several calls of a person matching Green's description walking along Highway 52 north of Preston. The person was then seen going into a residential garage.
Authorities came to the home and arrested him without incident.
Green and one other suspect, Lakendrick A., Mosely, are now in the Fillmore County Jail according to online jail records. Mosely was booked into the jail early Friday evening.
Shortly before 9 pm on Friday night, the Sheriff’s Office asked residents in the Fountain area to lock their doors and secure vehicles. That "shelter in place" order was rescinded around 9:40 pm. The sheriff's office asked for people to report any suspicious activity while they continued to look for Green.
The two men were wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of MonTreail Dungy, 46, of Fort Dodge early on Christmas morning.
KIMT contributed to this story.