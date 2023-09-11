UPDATE: Names of Viroqua area fatal accident victims released

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Vernon County Sheriff said that two people from Viroqua were killed in a single vehicle crash on Friday.
Sheriff Roy Torgerson said that Gerald Joseph Bina, 77, and Fern Rose Bina, 75, died in the crash in the Town of Franklin Friday afternoon.
--------------------------------------------------
VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said two people died in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the Viroqua area.
Sheriff Roy Torgerson said that the crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. on County Road NN just south of Getter Road in the Town of Franklin.
According to the initial investigation, an SUV was headed north and went off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle paralleled the road for a distance before turning left and going across a hay field.
The vehicle then hit a large tree head-on.
While first responders tried lifesaving measures, both the driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene by the Vernon County Coroner's Office.
The sheriff said that there's evidence that the driver suffered a 'sudden medical event' before the vehicle left the roadway.
The names of the people aren't being released yet pending notification of family.