UPDATE: No injuries in late night house fire in Brice Prairie

UPDATE (WXOW)- Fire officials report there were no injuries, but the house is a total loss after a late night fire in Brice Prairie.
Firefighters on scene told News 19 that they arrived to find the home off of County Road Z fully engulfed in flames.
Crews from Holmen, Galesville, and Campbell Fire Departments were called to provide assistance.
Onalaska Fire Department Assistant Chief Les Norin spoke with our reporter on scene, saying that crews worked quickly to make sure the fire did not spread to other homes in the area.
"It seemed like it was about 15 to 20 minutes to get it knocked down. Our initial efforts were aimed at trying to control the exposures. There was one house that had exposure so we wanted to make sure that the fire didn't spread to an adjacent structure."
Fire crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes, but say this house is a total loss.
The family was already out of the house by the time crews began working on the fire. There were no injuries.
Officials believe that the fire started in the back of the house, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
