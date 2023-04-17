 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Grant, Allamakee
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Goodhue and
Wabasha Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.4 feet, Lock and Dam 7 becomes inoperative.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:15 PM CDT Monday was 12.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 15.3 feet Sunday
afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.3 feet on 04/20/1952.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

UPDATE: Numbers of customers affected by power outages dwindles

  • Updated
  • 0
power outages (2).jpg

UPDATE: 5 p.m.: Xcel Energy reports that around 600 customers are without power. 

Crews have worked since Sunday night to restore lines knocked down from the storm. 

The majority of the outages are in the eastern part of La Crosse County around West Salem and Bangor as well as parts of western Monroe County. 

There's still no timetable on when the power would be restored to those customers. 

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE: As of 2 p.m., Xcel Energy said that there are just over 1,800 customers who remain without power. 

Outages are still occurring in areas including Holmen, the Sparta area, West Salem, and just outside of La Crosse.  

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE: As of 11:15 a.m., approximately 3,700 customers remain without power. Xcel didn't provide a timeframe for restoring power.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The winter snowstorm that dumped more than a foot of snow in some places in the Coulee Region has led to power outages affecting several thousand people. 

Xcel Energy's outage map shows that more than 4,400 customers remained without power as of 8:30 a.m. in the La Crosse-Winona area. 

Nearly half are in the immediate La Crosse area. Approximately 750 customers are without power in the West Salem area. 

No timetable was given for the restoration of power according to the website. 

Tags

Recommended for you