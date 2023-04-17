UPDATE: Numbers of customers affected by power outages dwindles

UPDATE: 5 p.m.: Xcel Energy reports that around 600 customers are without power.
Crews have worked since Sunday night to restore lines knocked down from the storm.
The majority of the outages are in the eastern part of La Crosse County around West Salem and Bangor as well as parts of western Monroe County.
There's still no timetable on when the power would be restored to those customers.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
UPDATE: As of 2 p.m., Xcel Energy said that there are just over 1,800 customers who remain without power.
Outages are still occurring in areas including Holmen, the Sparta area, West Salem, and just outside of La Crosse.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
UPDATE: As of 11:15 a.m., approximately 3,700 customers remain without power. Xcel didn't provide a timeframe for restoring power.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The winter snowstorm that dumped more than a foot of snow in some places in the Coulee Region has led to power outages affecting several thousand people.
Xcel Energy's outage map shows that more than 4,400 customers remained without power as of 8:30 a.m. in the La Crosse-Winona area.
Nearly half are in the immediate La Crosse area. Approximately 750 customers are without power in the West Salem area.
No timetable was given for the restoration of power according to the website.