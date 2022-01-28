Update on Chick-Fil-A coming to Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of Onalaska continues to grow with popular national franchises like Noodles & Company and Chipotle.
Now many residents are wondering when that might include the proposed Chick-Fil-A restaurant.
Onalaska city officials said the construction of Chick-Fil-A was likely slowed due to the pandemic, but is expected to get started in July.
The building is slated to be across from the Stoney Creek Inn, just off Highway 16 in Onalaska.
"The Chipotle is there as well as the Noodles, just two doors down from there I believe," City of Onalaska Administrator Eric Rindfleisch said. "From what I see a lot of traffic there, a lot of business. I frequent both of them and I'm always surprised to see how many people are out and supporting our local businesses."
Rindfleisch said Onalaska residents can also look forward to Scooter's Coffee, a shop that will take the place of the former Miller Quick Print site, next to Dairy Queen off Second Avenue.
Scooter's is expected to be open within the year.