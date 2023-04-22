Update on flooding in Prairie du Chien area

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Crawford, Grant
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, La Crosse and
Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

.The combination of snow melt and recent rainfall has resulted in
rising river levels along the Mississippi River. Moderate to major
flooding is expected along the Mississippi River from Lake City, MN
to Dubuque, IA. The river will likely crest somewhere between April
25 and April 29 north of La Crosse, and between April 27 and May 1
south of La Crosse.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued later this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast. This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 14.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Saturday was 14.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1
feet early Thursday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.4 feet on 04/18/2001.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.The combination of snow melt and rainfall has resulted in moderate
flooding for Galesville and minor flooding for Black River Falls
this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued later this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 14.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CDT Saturday was 14.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.3
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
14.3 feet on 09/11/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Update on flooding in Prairie du Chien area

  • Updated
  • 0

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Parts of Prairie du Chien remain closed to traffic due to flooding with a shelter facility available for people who need to evacuate their homes. 

The Crawford County Emergency Management Specialist Deputy Marc Myhre provided an update on the situation Saturday afternoon. 

The news release said that they are expecting the river reaching 23.7 by April 29, with a crest of between 24 to 25.3 feet between April 29-May 2. A crest of 25.3 feet is just below the record crest of 25.38 feet set in 1965. 

The river stage is at 20.8 feet as of Saturday afternoon. Major flood stage in Prairie du Chien is 22 feet.

The shelter facility at Hoffman Recreational Center is ready to accept people who have their residences flooded. For people looking to use the shelter, they are asked to contact Crawford County Emergency at 608-326-0266. 

People who evacuate their homes are asked to contact Madison Gas and Electric at 1-800-245-1125 and Alliant Energy at 1-800-255-4268.

The Hoffman Recreational Center and the Tourist Information Center have bottled water available for those affected by the flooding. 

Due to a higher predicted river stage, the wastewater department is asking that all people that are or will be receiving flood water into their basement, that they place a plastic bag and a couple sandbags over their floor drain to prevent flood waters from entering into the sanitary sewer line. Sandbags are available to be picked up at the corner of N. Ohio St. and E. Washington St. or those who need sand bags and have no reasonable means of picking them up can call 608-326-8555, ext. 12, and leave your name, number, and how many sandbags needed.

For municipalities and townships who need sandbags should contact their chief elected official. 

Sandbagging will continue on Monday, April 24. There is a need for volunteers to help place sandbags around Prairie du Chien and Crawford County. Those wanting to volunteer can call 608-326-8555, ext. 12, leave your name and number and how many volunteers are available. Those wanting to volunteer will be contacted Monday morning after a 9:30 a.m. news conference. 

A slow no wake will be in effect as well in all flooded navigable waters in the City of Prairie du Chien.

Rules are in effect for entering restricted areas.

ENTERING RESTRICTED AREAS – The following rules apply in both the City of Prairie du Chien

and throughout Crawford County:

1. You can receive permits, at no cost, at Prairie du Chien City Hall between 8 AM and 4:30 PM.

2. All permits will be approved prior to issuance.

3. Permits are required for any businesses located or operating in the restricted area.

4. Upon entering any restricted area, you must call the Crawford County Dispatch Center (608-326-8414) and state your name, contact number in case of emergency, the length of time and purpose for being in the restricted area.

5. Upon leaving, you must notify the Dispatch Center that you are leaving the restricted area.

6. Each time a person enters and leaves a restricted area, they are responsible for moving the barricades that are blocking the road. For example, when you arrive, move barricade, drive through, and then immediately stop and replace the barricades behind you. Repeat the process when exiting as well.

7. If a business is surrounded by flood waters, the permits do not allow for pedestrian or vehicular traffic through the flood waters

8. Access by boats is permissible at your own discretion, BUT law enforcement/fire personnel will not transport by boat. Please keep in mind a slow no-wake is in effect for all waters under the jurisdiction of the city of Prairie du Chien.

9. VIOLATIONS OF THESE RULES COULD RESULT IN PENALTIES OR REVOCATION OF FURTHER ACCESS TO RESTRICTED AREAS.

As of Saturday, there are additional street closures in Prairie du Chien. They are: 

 North Main St is closed from Frederick St to West Court St

 Washington Street from North Beaumont to North Main Street

 1 st from West Wells Street to West Brunson Street

 Lockwood Street to the Campion Boat Landing

 All of St. Feriole Island

The city is encouraging people and bicycles to not travel on St. Feriole Island as the floodwaters continue to rise. 