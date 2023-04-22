Update on flooding in Prairie du Chien area

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Parts of Prairie du Chien remain closed to traffic due to flooding with a shelter facility available for people who need to evacuate their homes.
The Crawford County Emergency Management Specialist Deputy Marc Myhre provided an update on the situation Saturday afternoon.
The news release said that they are expecting the river reaching 23.7 by April 29, with a crest of between 24 to 25.3 feet between April 29-May 2. A crest of 25.3 feet is just below the record crest of 25.38 feet set in 1965.
The river stage is at 20.8 feet as of Saturday afternoon. Major flood stage in Prairie du Chien is 22 feet.
The shelter facility at Hoffman Recreational Center is ready to accept people who have their residences flooded. For people looking to use the shelter, they are asked to contact Crawford County Emergency at 608-326-0266.
People who evacuate their homes are asked to contact Madison Gas and Electric at 1-800-245-1125 and Alliant Energy at 1-800-255-4268.
The Hoffman Recreational Center and the Tourist Information Center have bottled water available for those affected by the flooding.
Due to a higher predicted river stage, the wastewater department is asking that all people that are or will be receiving flood water into their basement, that they place a plastic bag and a couple sandbags over their floor drain to prevent flood waters from entering into the sanitary sewer line. Sandbags are available to be picked up at the corner of N. Ohio St. and E. Washington St. or those who need sand bags and have no reasonable means of picking them up can call 608-326-8555, ext. 12, and leave your name, number, and how many sandbags needed.
For municipalities and townships who need sandbags should contact their chief elected official.
Sandbagging will continue on Monday, April 24. There is a need for volunteers to help place sandbags around Prairie du Chien and Crawford County. Those wanting to volunteer can call 608-326-8555, ext. 12, leave your name and number and how many volunteers are available. Those wanting to volunteer will be contacted Monday morning after a 9:30 a.m. news conference.
A slow no wake will be in effect as well in all flooded navigable waters in the City of Prairie du Chien.
Rules are in effect for entering restricted areas.
ENTERING RESTRICTED AREAS – The following rules apply in both the City of Prairie du Chien
and throughout Crawford County:
1. You can receive permits, at no cost, at Prairie du Chien City Hall between 8 AM and 4:30 PM.
2. All permits will be approved prior to issuance.
3. Permits are required for any businesses located or operating in the restricted area.
4. Upon entering any restricted area, you must call the Crawford County Dispatch Center (608-326-8414) and state your name, contact number in case of emergency, the length of time and purpose for being in the restricted area.
5. Upon leaving, you must notify the Dispatch Center that you are leaving the restricted area.
6. Each time a person enters and leaves a restricted area, they are responsible for moving the barricades that are blocking the road. For example, when you arrive, move barricade, drive through, and then immediately stop and replace the barricades behind you. Repeat the process when exiting as well.
7. If a business is surrounded by flood waters, the permits do not allow for pedestrian or vehicular traffic through the flood waters
8. Access by boats is permissible at your own discretion, BUT law enforcement/fire personnel will not transport by boat. Please keep in mind a slow no-wake is in effect for all waters under the jurisdiction of the city of Prairie du Chien.
9. VIOLATIONS OF THESE RULES COULD RESULT IN PENALTIES OR REVOCATION OF FURTHER ACCESS TO RESTRICTED AREAS.
As of Saturday, there are additional street closures in Prairie du Chien. They are:
North Main St is closed from Frederick St to West Court St
Washington Street from North Beaumont to North Main Street
1 st from West Wells Street to West Brunson Street
Lockwood Street to the Campion Boat Landing
All of St. Feriole Island
The city is encouraging people and bicycles to not travel on St. Feriole Island as the floodwaters continue to rise.