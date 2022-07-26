Update on repairs happening at Lock & Dam 5A in Fountain City

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WXOW) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have been busy making repairs to area lock and dams.
Right now, they are replacing the miter gates at Lock and Dam 5A in Fountain City. Officials said these new gates weigh about 100 tons and are there to let river traffic through the lock safely.
The old gates are originals from the 1930's, when the lock and dam system was first put in place, so it is time for an upgrade.
"A lot has changed over the years," Civil Engineer for the Corps Mike Holzer said. "This is our effort to keep up with the changing climate of the tow industry and try to put in equipment that can withstand some of the minor impacts that happen on a daily basis."
Holzer said he is hopeful the new gates will last them another 100 years.
Lock and Dam 5A will be closed on Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. so the second miter gate can be installed.