UPDATE: Police find driver who crashed camper into railroad bridge

UPDATE: La Crescent Police said they've got a suspect who crashed a camper into a railroad bridge in La Crescent Tuesday evening.
In a post on the department's Facebook page, it said they found the person responsible for driving the truck pulling the camper that struck the swing bridge on Shore Acres Road.
The person is getting charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a valid license.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Authorities are looking for the driver responsible for crashing an RV into the Swing Bridge on Shore Acres Dr. early Tuesday evening.
La Crescent Police tell News 19 they got the call around 6 p.m. for a camper that failed to clear the bridge and smashed into the underside of the structure. The camper fell off its trailer frame, which ditched nearby. The driver then fled the scene.
They are now looking for the driver of a dark gray 2019 Ram truck with a full-size cab, soft rear topper and a brush guard on the front. Anyone with information should call La Crescent Police immediately at (507) 895-4414.
Crews from La Crescent Police and Fire responded. Canadian Pacific rail crews were seen inspecting the bridge.
Police said the bridge did not appear to sustain any damage to its structural integrity. The road remains closed while the camper and debris is removed.
The access road around the bridge underpass is open for drivers to make their way around the scene.