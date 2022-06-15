 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Power mostly restored after affecting more than 9,000 in La Crosse

  • Updated
Power Outage

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As of 8:30 a.m., fewer than 90 customers remained without power after a large-scale outage earlier affected more than  9,000 customers in La Crosse Wednesday morning.

They are on the northside of the city according to Xcel Energy's Outage Map. 

A spokesperson for Xcel Energy told WXOW that a small animal got inside a substation and caused the outage shortly before 4 a.m. 

It affected more than 9,300 customers in the city for a little more than three hours.  

The majority of those customers had their power restored shortly after 7 a.m. 

Crews are working to finish restoring power for those remaining customers. 

MORE: Xcel Energy Outage Map

