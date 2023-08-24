 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 101.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Wabasha, Olmsted and Winona Counties. In
Wisconsin, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe,
Juneau and Adams Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

UPDATE: SE MN energy provider says power grid under stress

By Kevin Millard

A Southeastern Minnesota energy provider is asking people to conserve energy amid a large amount of electrical consumption due to the extremely hot weather.

RUSHFORD, Minn. (WXOW) - A Southeastern Minnesota energy provider is continuing to ask people to conserve energy as the regional transmission provider says the electrical grid is challenged by the large amount of electrical consumption due to the extremely hot weather.

MiEnergy is asking its customers to conserve power between 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday. 

A statement from the provider also said that they are working with Dairyland Power to monitor grid reliability.

The statement also said that MISO, the regional transmission operator, has escalated its maximum generation alert to a maximum generation event from noon until 10 p.m. on Thursday. They said MISO is signaling that grid reliability may be at risk. 

"In other words, the amount of electricity available on the grid is critically low and may not be able to meet the demand for electricity. Members participating in the co-op’s energy management programs for standby generation and residential water heaters may see devices automatically activated. If activated, auto-start standby generators will receive notification two hours in advance of a four-hour interruption," the statement said. 

It said, according to MISO, "for the first time in over a decade, all major cities across its footprint will experience their hottest forecasted temperatures on the same day, intensifying peak load numbers."

MiEnergy offered the following suggestions for members:

Members can help by shifting electricity use to 6 p.m. or later today.

  • Turn off or unplug all non-essential lights, televisions, electronics and other appliances.
  • Cook food in a microwave or grill instead of using a stovetop or oven.
  • Raise your thermostat (increase A/C level) as much as you are safely able.
  • Shift high electricity use activities, such as laundry, vacuuming and running the dishwasher until demand has decreased.
  • Delay electric vehicle charging.

MiEnergy provides electricity to more than 19,000 members in southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa.

