UPDATE: SE MN energy provider says power grid under stress

RUSHFORD, Minn. (WXOW) - A Southeastern Minnesota energy provider is continuing to ask people to conserve energy as the regional transmission provider says the electrical grid is challenged by the large amount of electrical consumption due to the extremely hot weather.
MiEnergy is asking its customers to conserve power between 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday.
A statement from the provider also said that they are working with Dairyland Power to monitor grid reliability.
The statement also said that MISO, the regional transmission operator, has escalated its maximum generation alert to a maximum generation event from noon until 10 p.m. on Thursday. They said MISO is signaling that grid reliability may be at risk.
"In other words, the amount of electricity available on the grid is critically low and may not be able to meet the demand for electricity. Members participating in the co-op’s energy management programs for standby generation and residential water heaters may see devices automatically activated. If activated, auto-start standby generators will receive notification two hours in advance of a four-hour interruption," the statement said.
It said, according to MISO, "for the first time in over a decade, all major cities across its footprint will experience their hottest forecasted temperatures on the same day, intensifying peak load numbers."
MiEnergy offered the following suggestions for members:
Members can help by shifting electricity use to 6 p.m. or later today.
- Turn off or unplug all non-essential lights, televisions, electronics and other appliances.
- Cook food in a microwave or grill instead of using a stovetop or oven.
- Raise your thermostat (increase A/C level) as much as you are safely able.
- Shift high electricity use activities, such as laundry, vacuuming and running the dishwasher until demand has decreased.
- Delay electric vehicle charging.
MiEnergy provides electricity to more than 19,000 members in southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa.