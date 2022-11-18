UPDATE: Siegel still wins La Crosse County Sheriff's race after recount

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - UPDATE: The recount is complete in the race for La Crosse County Sheriff. John Siegel is still the winning candidate.
La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer released the results of a recount late Friday afternoon after one was requested by candidate Fritz Leinfelder.
Workers spent the day hand counting more than 10,000 votes cast in the 13 precincts asked for in the Leinfelder's recount paperwork.
Dankmeyer said the final votes were 6,628 for Siegel and 3,948 for Leinfelder. Those votes reflect two additional votes in favor of Siegel and one more for Leinfelder.
In her release, Dankmeyer said, "Once again, our recount process shows that voters in La Crosse County can trust that our elections are secure, held with the utmost integrity and transparent. Voters can be assured that when they cast their ballot, their votes ARE COUNTED ACCURATELY!! The hand recount of the ballots today has proven that."
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - More than a week after election day, a second look at the closest race in the area has begun.
John Siegel defeated Fritz Leinfelder by 175 votes, or .32-percent of the 54,000 ballots cast in the race for La Crosse County Sheriff. State law allows recounts decided by 1-percent or less.
Around 40 poll workers spent Friday looking over 10,602 ballots from 13 wards that Leinfelder requested earlier this week. His campaign was responsible for paying the bill.
In a statement, Leinfelder says he executed his right to a recount aiming to ensure a fair outcome.
"In order to ensure that only eligible votes are counted, we are investing in a recount," Leinfelder said. "The election was very close. The monies invested in the recount are coming from my campaign account. No taxpayer dollars are being used for this recount. Thank you for your patience while we go through this process."
Siegel also commenting on the recount, saying he has faith in the election process and confidence that the results will hold up.
"The race for La Crosse County Sheriff was close and within the 1% margin that allows a candidate to request a recount," Siegel said. "I believe in the integrity of our election system and the many poll workers who give their time on Election Day. Since November 8th, I have respected the election process. I will continue to do so and reserve additional comments until the election is final."
To open the recount, Siegel's attorney, Keith Belzer, opened with an objection to the recount, which can be read by clicking here.
In 2016, seven ballots in La Crosse County were overturned during the race for the Wisconsin State Senate. The cost was more than $15,000.