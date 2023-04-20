UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled-man found safe

UPDATE: Authorities have dropped the Silver Alert for Monte Lunde. They said he was found safe around 3:35 p.m. on Thursday.
No other information was immediately available.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A Silver Alert is issued for a missing Milwaukee area man who may be headed to the Coon Valley area.
Police in Franklin said they're looking for Monte Richard Lunde, 79. They said he left Franklin Thursday (4/20) morning at 8:45 a.m. on his way to the Reeceville and Coon Valley areas.
Reeceville is in Dodge County to the north of Madison and Milwaukee.
Police said Lunde is driving a silver 2015 Honda CR-V with Wisconsin military license plate 4ID68 that has a Vietnam War emblem on the lower left back window. The vehicle has scratches on the passenger side.
His physical description is: White male, 170 lbs., 5'10" tall. He has gray or partially gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue sport coat, blue and white vertically striped button shirt, and gray dress pants.
Anyone with information on Lunde's whereabouts is asked to either contact the Franklin Police Department at 414-425-2522 or local law enforcement agency.