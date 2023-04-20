UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled-man found safe

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following locations along
the Mississippi River in Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Crawford, Allamakee,
Vernon and Houston Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following locations along the
Mississippi River in Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Crawford,
Allamakee and Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Winona and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued later this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast. This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Thursday was 14.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.9
feet Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1045 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Forecasts call for minor flooding to be reached during the
day Friday with moderate flooding to be reached Friday night into
Saturday morning.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.6 feet on 03/28/1986.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled-man found safe

  • Updated
  • 0
Monte Lunde.jpg

UPDATE: Authorities have dropped the Silver Alert for Monte Lunde. They said he was found safe around 3:35 p.m. on Thursday. 

No other information was immediately available. 

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A Silver Alert is issued for a missing Milwaukee area man who may be headed to the Coon Valley area.

Police in Franklin said they're looking for Monte Richard Lunde, 79. They said he left Franklin Thursday (4/20) morning at 8:45 a.m. on his way to the Reeceville and Coon Valley areas. 

Reeceville is in Dodge County to the north of Madison and Milwaukee.

Police said Lunde is driving a silver 2015 Honda CR-V with Wisconsin military license plate 4ID68 that has a Vietnam War emblem on the lower left back window. The vehicle has scratches on the passenger side. 

His physical description is: White male, 170 lbs., 5'10" tall. He has gray or partially gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue sport coat, blue and white vertically striped button shirt, and gray dress pants. 

Anyone with information on Lunde's whereabouts is asked to either contact the Franklin Police Department at 414-425-2522 or local law enforcement agency.

Recommended for you