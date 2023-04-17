UPDATE: Still several thousand affected by power outages

UPDATE: As of 11:15 a.m., approximately 3,700 customers remain without power. Xcel didn't provide a timeframe for restoring power.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The winter snowstorm that dumped more than a foot of snow in some places in the Coulee Region has led to power outages affecting several thousand people.
Xcel Energy's outage map shows that more than 4,400 customers remained without power as of 8:30 a.m. in the La Crosse-Winona area.
Nearly half are in the immediate La Crosse area. Approximately 750 customers are without power in the West Salem area.
No timetable was given for the restoration of power according to the website.