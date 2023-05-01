UPDATE: Suspect in Rockland gun burglary arrested in Arkansas

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Crawford, Vernon, Houston
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Grant, Crawford
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

.The Mississippi River has crested in our hydrologic service area and
it will continue to slowly fall this week. It will likely fall below
flood stage at Lake City MN early Wednesday morning, Minnesota City
and Lansing on Thursday, and La Crescent on Saturday. All other
rivers will fall into either minor or moderate stage by the end of
this week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 315 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, Goose Island Park begins to flood. Water
also begins to enter Lueth Park from the La Crosse River Marsh.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:15 AM CDT Monday was 14.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.5 feet Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
14.4 feet on 04/14/2011.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

UPDATE: Suspect in Rockland gun burglary arrested in Arkansas

  • Updated
  • 0
la crosse county sheriff-squad side .jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office said Monday morning that one of the two suspects that was wanted in connection with a burglary at a Rockland gun store is now in custody.

The sheriff's office said that Nehemiah Sample was taken into custody in Arkansas. 

They continue to look for a third person, Robert Benson, Jr. 

One person is already in custody regarding the April 25 break-in at the Smoking Gun store in Rockland.

------------------------------------

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people wanted for stealing 41 firearms from a Rockland business. 

Sheriff John Siegel said in a news release that early on Tuesday, April 25, deputies were alerted to a burglary at the Smoking Gun store. 

Deputies found forced entry to the store. The break-in netted the burglary suspects 41 firearms. 

The sheriff's office is placing a high priority on recovering as many of the stolen firearms as quickly as possible. 

Working with the agents from Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), the investigation identified three suspects and a vehicle. One person is in custody according to the sheriff's office. Arrest warrants were issued to two others, Nehemiah Sample and Robert Benson, Jr. 

The sheriff's office asks that if anyone may have bought a firearm from anyone associated with these individuals, knows where either Sample or Benson might be, or has any other information about the burglary and location of the firearms, they are asked to contact the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office. 