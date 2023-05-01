UPDATE: Suspect in Rockland gun burglary arrested in Arkansas

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office said Monday morning that one of the two suspects that was wanted in connection with a burglary at a Rockland gun store is now in custody.
The sheriff's office said that Nehemiah Sample was taken into custody in Arkansas.
They continue to look for a third person, Robert Benson, Jr.
One person is already in custody regarding the April 25 break-in at the Smoking Gun store in Rockland.
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people wanted for stealing 41 firearms from a Rockland business.
Sheriff John Siegel said in a news release that early on Tuesday, April 25, deputies were alerted to a burglary at the Smoking Gun store.
Deputies found forced entry to the store. The break-in netted the burglary suspects 41 firearms.
The sheriff's office is placing a high priority on recovering as many of the stolen firearms as quickly as possible.
Working with the agents from Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), the investigation identified three suspects and a vehicle. One person is in custody according to the sheriff's office. Arrest warrants were issued to two others, Nehemiah Sample and Robert Benson, Jr.
The sheriff's office asks that if anyone may have bought a firearm from anyone associated with these individuals, knows where either Sample or Benson might be, or has any other information about the burglary and location of the firearms, they are asked to contact the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office.