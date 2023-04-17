 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Allamakee, Grant
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued tonight.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact the Viterbo
Sports Complex.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 13.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.2
feet early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.3 feet on 04/20/1952.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

UPDATE: Third marsh trail in La Crosse closed due to flooding

Cottonwood Trail Closed

Rising floodwaters have forced the closure of two trails in the La Crosse River Marsh.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Another trail in the La Crosse River Marsh is closed from flooding. 

The city's Parks and Recreation Department said that the Cottonwood Trail is the third marsh trail that's affected by high water. 

As with the other two trails, Cottonwood is closed until further notice. 

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Rising floodwaters have forced the closure of two trails in the La Crosse River Marsh. 

The City of La Crosse's Parks and Recreation Department said Monday morning that the Grand Crossing and Willow trails are closed until further notice. 

According to the National Weather Service, the Mississippi River at La Crosse is expected to crest at 15.3 feet around April 23.

