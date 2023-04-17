UPDATE: Third marsh trail in La Crosse closed due to flooding

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Another trail in the La Crosse River Marsh is closed from flooding.

The city's Parks and Recreation Department said that the Cottonwood Trail is the third marsh trail that's affected by high water.

As with the other two trails, Cottonwood is closed until further notice.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Rising floodwaters have forced the closure of two trails in the La Crosse River Marsh.

The City of La Crosse's Parks and Recreation Department said Monday morning that the Grand Crossing and Willow trails are closed until further notice.

According to the National Weather Service, the Mississippi River at La Crosse is expected to crest at 15.3 feet around April 23.