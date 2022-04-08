UPDATE: Trail work by Riverside Park continuing into next week

UPDATE: Work on a trail by Riverside Park is extended into next week although users can enjoy it over the weekend.
The portion of the Jim Asfoor Trail between the park and Copeland Avenue is open from April 9-10.
It closes once again on April 11 and remains closed for use until April 14.
The city said it is removing invasive brush, hazardous trees, and undesirable tree species along the trail.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse is closing a trail by Riverside Park beginning on Tuesday for work on vegetation management.
The Jim Asfoor Trail between park and Copeland Avenue is closed from Tuesday through Friday so the city can remove invasive brush, hazardous trees, and undesirable tree species around the trail.
The portion of the trail on the east side of Copeland Avenue and goes into the marsh area is open for use.