UPDATE: Vernon Co. hit and run suspect now in custody

UPDATE: Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson said that the person involved in a hit and run incident is now in custody.
He said that Tyler J. Hill, 24, of Bruce, Wisconsin, was taken into custody. He'd been located shortly before 1 p.m., and arrested a short time later on traffic related charges.
Formal charges will be sought through the Vernon County District Attorney's Office.
The incident remains under investigation according to Sheriff Torgerson.
LA FARGE, Wis. (WXOW) - Vernon County authorities are trying to find a man who ran away after a hit and run incident Wednesday morning.
This is the message from Vernon County Sheriff Roy Togerson:
On July 12th, at 11:23 AM, deputies responded to a Hit & Run near "White City," between the city of Hillsboro and village of La Farge. No injuries were reported; however, there was property damage to a vehicle(s) and possibly a utility pole. The suspect vehicle was located by the La Farge Police Chief near the intersection of State Highway 82 and Bickel Road, east of La Farge. A male was last seen running into a wooded area, to the north of Highway 82. There is no information to indicate the community is in any danger; however, residents in that area should remain alert and contact the Sheriff's Office to report any suspicious activity. -Sheriff Torgerson
The phone number for the Vernon County Sheriff's Office is 608-637-2123.
