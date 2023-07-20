UPDATE: Winona County Sheriff's Office says missing man found safe

UPDATE: (7/20-9:55 A.M.) - Winona County authorities said that Bruce Wiza was found safe.

No other details were provided by the Winona County Sheriff's Office.

---------------------------------------------------------------------

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - The Winona County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man that has been missing since Monday evening.

The sheriff's office said that Bruce Wiza, 59, was last seen in the Elba, Minnesota area late on the evening on July 17. He was on foot according to Winona County Emergency Management

At the time, he was wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

Wiza is 5'6" tall, weighs 140 lbs., has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Wiza's whereabouts are asked to contact the Winona County Sheriff's Office at 507-457-6368.