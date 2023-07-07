UPDATE: Winona Police say missing elderly woman found safe

UPDATE: Winona Police said she was found safe.
WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Winona Police are asking people to help find a missing elderly woman.
The department said that Linda Callahan, 80, has dementia. She went missing from the 300 block of W. 7th Street around 9:30 a.m.
They provided a description of her and what she was wearing when last seen. Callahan had a green shirt, charcoal shorts, and black shoes.
She is 5'6", 130 pounds, with short grey hair.
They ask that people check their properties including outbuildings for her.
Anyone with information or a sighting of Callahan can call Winona Police at 507-457-6302.