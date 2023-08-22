UPS strike threat isn’t over: Teamsters will announce today whether UPS workers approve a new contract

(CNN) -- On Tuesday, the Teamsters union will announce if their 340,000 members at UPS have ratified a new contract or if they rejected it, reviving the risk of a crippling nationwide strike.
A strike at the package delivery company could be only days, maybe even hours, away if a majority members vote no.
For the last three weeks, Teamsters membership has been voting on the five-year tentative labor deal reached a week before an August 1 strike deadline. The union leadership has praised the deal, calling it a game changer. The company is calling it a win for the union members, for the company and for its customers.
But the opinion that really matters now is what the rank-and-file have to say, and they have voted no in the past, including five years ago.
The union said the results should be known after 3 pm ET Tuesday. What it won’t say is what it will do if the majority vote no.
The options would be a near-immediate strike, or setting a new strike deadline perhaps only hours or days away from the announcement, giving union leadership and the company a last chance to reach a more acceptable 11th-hour deal.