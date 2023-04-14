US Marshals arrest unregistered sex offender in Jackson County

MERRILLAN, Wis. (WXOW) - The U.S. Marshals Service said that they've arrested a man living in Merrillan in Jackson County who was an unregistered sex offender.
In a statement from the marshal's service, it said that Jonathan Julian, 36, was taken into federal custody at a residence in Merrillan on April 13.
He had been indicted in federal court for the Western District of Wisconsin on April 5 on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
The case, the statement said, came about after a notification from the USMS National Sex Offender Targeting Center.
It said that Julian was convicted in 2008 in New York on a federal charge of possession of child pornography. As part of his conviction, he was required to register as a sex offender where he lived.
The marshal's service investigation showed that Julian had lived in Wisconsin since October 2020 without registering with either Jackson County or the state's Sex Offender Registry Program.
He was eventually tracked down to a residence in Merrillan where he was arrested.
Julian appeared in federal court in Madison on Thursday where he pleaded not guilty.
A conviction could mean a ten year prison term and $250,000 fine.
He remains in federal custody in Madison.