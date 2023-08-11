 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

USDA offers disaster assistance to Wisconsin farmers impacted by drought

  • Updated
  • 0
Farm land

LA CROSSE, Wis. -- Right now the agricultural operations in Wisconsin are experiencing severe and worsening drought conditions, due to lack of rain and hot temperatures.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has technical and financial assistance available to help farmers and livestock producers recover.

Impacted producers should contact their local USDA Service Center to report losses and learn more about program options available to assist in their recovery from crop, land, infrastructure and livestock losses and damages.

“Production agriculture is vital to the economic well-being of communities across Wisconsin, and USDA stands ready to help farmers, ranchers, and foresters as they work to recover from severe drought conditions,” said Robert Bonnie, Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation (FPAC).

To learn if you're eligible, visit their website.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you