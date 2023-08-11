USDA offers disaster assistance to Wisconsin farmers impacted by drought

LA CROSSE, Wis. -- Right now the agricultural operations in Wisconsin are experiencing severe and worsening drought conditions, due to lack of rain and hot temperatures.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has technical and financial assistance available to help farmers and livestock producers recover.
Impacted producers should contact their local USDA Service Center to report losses and learn more about program options available to assist in their recovery from crop, land, infrastructure and livestock losses and damages.
“Production agriculture is vital to the economic well-being of communities across Wisconsin, and USDA stands ready to help farmers, ranchers, and foresters as they work to recover from severe drought conditions,” said Robert Bonnie, Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation (FPAC).
To learn if you're eligible, visit their website.