USO Wisconsin holds statewide school supply drive to help military families

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- USO Wisconsin is holding a school supplies drive at the La Crosse Regional Airport August 1-26.
USO Wisconsin Center Operation and Programs Director Elizabeth Hazlett said they're asking for the basic school supplies like folders, binders, book covers, glue and erasers.
"We've heard a desperate ask for the actual backpacks - hard durable backpacks that the kids can use all year are definitely an essential," Hazlett said. "Notebooks - supplies that the kids normal lose like pens and pencils."
Those looking to donate can drop off supplies in a donation bin at the La Crosse Regional Airport, just outside the USO Lounge, during airport hours. Additionally, donations can be dropped off at Fort McCoy with a military license.
Hazlett said that help from the community means so much to military families.
"They're out their fighting on the frontlines for what America believes in and what is needed to protect the American population from threats around the world," Hazlett said. "To know that the people back home have their back or as the Army says has their sticks is really important."
Donations from the school supplies drive will help at least 29 local families.
Though the school supplies will be distributed to the families in an event on August 27, donations can be mailed to the USO office at Fort McCoy (1501 S. 10th Ave, Fort McCoy 54656).