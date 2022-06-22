UW- La Crosse holds annual "Hands On Science" Camp

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Middle school students around the area are spending a little bit of their summer vacation at the UW- La Crosse "Hands On Science" camp.
Those attend get a taste of what the subject has to offer in a more advanced college setting. Lessons on engineering, chemistry, physical engineering, electricity and more are included.
Associate professor with the university, Heidi Masters, has been teaching at the camp for seven years and says that teaching children and young adults has both similarities and differences.
"They're both excited about science once they leave," Masters said. "I think that's really exciting. That's one of the great things about it. The difference is that these children are definitely more interested than college students at first. College students are like 'oh yeah, I wasn't as interested in science in the beginning but now I'm open to it.'"
Coulee Christian student Andrew Collins, set to begin his eight grade year, says his most anticipated project can benefit him at home.
“I heard that we get to make electromagnets," Collins said. "That will be cool to experiment with some things I have at home with that. I have this one machine that runs on electromagnets. I want to recreate that using the one I made here.”
The kids also made bouncy balls using water, glue and Borax. Students also added food coloring to change the appearance of their new toys. Masters says that the experiment is safe to try at home.
The camp runs for two days and will conclude on Thursday.