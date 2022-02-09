UW Health to require COVID-19 booster shot for employees

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) -- UW Health will require its providers and staff to receive the COVID-19 booster shot.
Recent data showed that those who have received the COVID-19 booster shot are significantly less likely to be hospitalized and reduce the likelihood of death.
After receiving a positive response from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, UW Health employees, including volunteers, who are eligible will be required to receive the booster by May 2.
"This is real science coming through for us and I've seen so many awful things with this disease," UW Health Hospitalist Ann Sheehy, MD said after receiving her COVID vaccination. "That I think this is really an important thing to do for our patients, an important thing to do for our community, to protect each other from getting COVID."
Those with religious reasons and medical conditions will be able to file to be exempt from the booster requirement.