UW-L celebrates the graduating class of 2022

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse held three ceremonies for more than 1,000 graduating students Sunday for the spring graduation ceremonies.
The three ceremonies were all held at the newly remodeled La Crosse Center.
Graduating in the School of Education and the College of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities ceremony, Kaitlynn Beyer said that she couldn't have made a better choice when choosing UWL.
"Super excited just to see everyone who I went to school with and see how far we've come and what we've accomplished," Beyer said. "I'm super happy about it."
Beyer studies geography with an environment science concentration and said that she feels that university prepared her through hands-on experiences for what's next.
"I'm hoping to be working in the natural resources sector with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service - something like that," Beyer said.
In the same ceremony, five students took the oath to become U.S. Army officers.
At Sunday's ceremony, Chancellor Joe Gow paid his respects to Hamud Faal who passed earlier this year. Gow presented what would've been Faal's diploma to his family.