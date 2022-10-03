UW-L Center for the Arts dedicated to Truman T. Lowe

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - From here on, many shows on the campus of UW-La Crosse will be held at the Truman T. Lowe Center for the Arts following a special dedication ceremony Monday.
Lowe graduated from the school in 1969 and served as a professor in Madison for 35 years. A member of the Ho Chunk Nation, he was a nationally recognized artist who was driven by bringing Native American art into the future.
The ceremony saw many Ho Chunk representatives, some of which performed songs in their native language. Others there included members of Truman's family. His daughter, Tonia Lowe, says that her father's work warrants the building being dedicated to him.
"It was because of his goal to promote Native art," Tonia Lowe said. "That really guided everything that he did. Particularly to encourage other students. Particularly Native students to continue to persue their education. As we talked about in our speeches, that sort of network effect of promoting Native artists."
It was also announced that a scholarship in Truman's name will be established for Native American students starting in the fall of 2023.