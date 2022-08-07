 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Iowa, southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin,
including the following counties, in Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw,
Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek. In
southeast Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted,
Wabasha and Winona. In Wisconsin, Adams, Buffalo, Crawford, Grant,
Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Trempealeau and
Vernon.

* WHEN...Through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- After the rain the fell Saturday night, the storage capacity
of the ground has been reduced. With more rain expected to
fall tonight, some of which could be heavy, the potential for
flash flooding to occur still exists. An additional 1 to 3
inches of rain, with locally higher totals, will be possible
tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

UW-L hires new sustainability leader

  • Updated
  • 0
UW-L’s Laux Hall

Laux Hall, University of Wisconsin – La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is looking for a greener future after hiring a recent graduate as its first Sustainability Program Manager.

Andrew Ericson majored in chemistry and focused heavily on environmental sciences. The school currently has solar panels on top of the recreation center on campus and has outdoor charging ports that run on renewable energy outside the student union.

Ericson says that he's very experienced with the UW-L sustainability landscape.

"While I was a student, I was very active in the sustainability community," Ericson said. "That all started my sophomore year in college. I got involved with 'Students for Sustainability,' then out Green Fund which is a student entity on campus which uses segregated fees to bolster and pursue sustainability projects on campus. Then I joined our joint committee on environmental sustainability."

Ericson says he has plans to install more solar panels on campus buildings and bring in charging stations for electric vehicles to match the growing demand.

