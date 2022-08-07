UW-L hires new sustainability leader

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is looking for a greener future after hiring a recent graduate as its first Sustainability Program Manager.
Andrew Ericson majored in chemistry and focused heavily on environmental sciences. The school currently has solar panels on top of the recreation center on campus and has outdoor charging ports that run on renewable energy outside the student union.
Ericson says that he's very experienced with the UW-L sustainability landscape.
"While I was a student, I was very active in the sustainability community," Ericson said. "That all started my sophomore year in college. I got involved with 'Students for Sustainability,' then out Green Fund which is a student entity on campus which uses segregated fees to bolster and pursue sustainability projects on campus. Then I joined our joint committee on environmental sustainability."
Ericson says he has plans to install more solar panels on campus buildings and bring in charging stations for electric vehicles to match the growing demand.