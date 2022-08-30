UW-L holds international teaching conference for staff

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Faculty at UW-La Crosse took part in a conference Tuesday morning designed to help expand international student relationships.
Charts were on display showcasing statistics like how many international companies conduct business in Wisconsin. There was also information on Collaborative Online International Learning (C.O.I.L.), which allows a professor to teach and learn from a student from a foreign country.
The keynote speaker was Dr. Hilary Kahn with the presentation "Scaling Up Global Learning: Unpacking Dichotomies, Classrooms, and Impact.”
University Provost Betsy Morgan says that it can help expand UW-L's footprint internationally.
"Dr. Kahn will help our faculty figure out small ways to help our students become more global citizens," Morgan said. "We all know our students will be living in a more international world and we're part of helping prepare them for that new reality. We really hope that our international students come to La Crosse and experience a welcoming community. The more that our students know about living in a global world, the best they can be good collogues and classmates to our international students."
The conference is held annually with different topics and allows for UW-L peers to share ideas in education.