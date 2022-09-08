UW-L looking into two possible cases of monkeypox on campus

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse sent out an email to students and staff on Wednesday, saying they are looking into two possible cases on Monkeypox on campus.
The email said, "The people involved are currently isolating pending test results, and we are actively working with Mayo Clinic Health Systems, the Student Health Center and La Crosse County Health Department to identify and notify any close contacts who may be at risk of getting sick."
Local medical experts are reminding the public that the risk of contracting Monkeypox remains low in our community.
In terms of possible cases among college students, an Infection Preventionist with Gundersen Health System said people should know the difference between Monkeypox and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI). STI's could display similar symptoms to the virus.
"With Monkeypox we know that it can be spread with prolonged contact, which in some cases has been intimate contact," Infection Preventionist Megan Meller said. "So, some of the Monkeypox rashes in this current outbreak have been found on the genitalia, which can be kind of mirrored to some other STI's."
Meller said there are vaccines and anti-virals to treat Monkeypox if someone is diagnosed.