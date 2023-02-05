UW-L opens EZONE to community

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – It’s been a year since the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse opened their Esports facility known as EZONE.
In that time the EZONE has already been used by more than 7,600 gamers. Now the university wants to have even more people using the state of the arts facilities to try their hand at a wide range of Esports and gaming.
Located in the Recreation Eagle Center, the EZONE is equipped with 31 computer game consoles, 13 Nintendo Switch games, 24 Oculus virtual reality games along with countless PlayStation and Xbox games.
EZONE is one of a kind in La Crosse which is why UW-L officials want to open their doors to anyone in the community, said Director of Rec Sports, Jeff Keenan.
“Like the Outdoor Connection and like the climbing wall, things that the community doesn’t have, we decided that we wanted to open it up to the public so the university can be a service to the community,” Keenan said.
For the cost of a daily pass, which runs $8.00 for three hours, or a membership pass good for anywhere from a month to a full year, community members can use the facilities whenever it’s open.
EZONE’s open hours are Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
According to Keenan, weekdays tend to be busier while weekends see less use because many students choose to go home on weekends.
The room can also be rented out for birthdays, corporate events or other get-togethers, Keenan said.
For more on EZONE or to enquire about purchasing a pass call (608) 785-5225 or visit here.