UW-L partners with United Way & Rotary Lights for food drive

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - For the past 27 years, Great Rivers United Way and Rotary Lights have held a food drive at Riverside Park. This year, they have partnered with institutions in the community including University of Wisconsin La Crosse (UW-L).
"Now they want to take this a step further and help increase the number of donations by bringing the food drop-off locations into the community as well," UW-L Community Engagement Coordinator Lisa Klein said.
A donation box has been set up at the information desk of the student union building on UW-L's campus.
Staff, Students, and Community members are encouraged to donate any non-perishable food items which will be donated to following organizations:
- Caledonia Food Shelf
- Cashton Cupboard
- Coulee Cap
- Holmen St. Elizabeth
- Hunger Task Force
- La Crescent Food Basket
- Onalaska Food Basket
- Place of Grace
- Salvation Army
- UWL Food Pantry
- WAFER
Over the nearly three decades the food drive has brought in 4.8 million food items for local pantries and shelters. This year is the year organizers hope to get that number above the 5 million mark with the help of the community.
The food drive began Monday, November 28 and will run until Wednesday, December 21.