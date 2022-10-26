UW-L Police Officer raises money for breast cancer research without the badge

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Wednesday morning University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Police Officer David Pehl held his fundraiser "Cop for a Cure" at the Hoeschler Tower.
Officer Pehl let students and faculty help themselves to coffee, donuts and cup cakes, all while Pehl was managing the booth, collecting donations, and wearing something than his usual uniform...a pink tutu.
There's a reason for that. Pink is the color for cancer awareness.
The money raised by Pehl goes to the Susan G. Komen For The Cure. For David, breast cancer research hits close to home, as his mother is a 32 year breast cancer survivor. He credits her life being saved by early detection.
Officer Pehl plans to retire next spring after 15 years in the campus department. But can look back on a fulfilling career.
"My most memorable moment is just connecting with the campus community and knowing that I have in fact made a difference in peoples' lives," Officer Pehl said.
After leaving the department he plans to open a wood working business with his son.