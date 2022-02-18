UW-L to dedicate arts building after Truman Lowe

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse plans to name its Center for the Arts after one of its most distinguished alumni.
The university announced Friday that they'll name the building after Truman Lowe, a 1969 graduate of UW-L, who went on to become a world-renowned artist and educator. Born in Black River Falls, he was honored twice by UW-L as a distinguished alumnus. He died in 2019 at 75.
During his career, his work, which often touched on his Ho-Chunk Nation heritage, was shown nationally and around the world. He served as a professor of art at UW-Madison for more than 30 years. From 2000 to 2008, he curated contemporary art for the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of the American Indian in Washington D.C.
An online petition last fall asking people to support changing the name to the Truman Lowe Center for the Arts was signed by more than 650 people. The UW System Board of Regents approved the move on February 10.
Lowe is the first person of color to have a building named after him in his honor on the UW-L campus, something Chancellor Joe Gow said was long overdue.
His family said they're grateful for the honor.
“On a personal level, he was an incredibly empathetic person and always knew what to say to support someone at a pivotal moment in their life,” says Tonia Lowe, Truman’s daughter. “Professionally, he was part of a second wave of Native artists that really helped change people’s perceptions of what Native art could be. This feels like recognition for all the work he did to open people’s minds and pave the way for the next generation.”
“He really loved La Crosse — he loved the campus, the city and the beauty of the location. And it was really where he discovered art as a career,” adds Nancy Lowe, Truman’s wife. “Seeing his name on a building would make him very, very happy and be incredibly meaningful to him. That’s what makes it so exciting for us.”
The university said they'll announce details on the dedication ceremony later this year.