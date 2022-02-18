UW-L to dedicate arts building after Truman Lowe

Weather Alert

...A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CST FOR LA CROSSE...SOUTHERN JACKSON...NORTHWESTERN JUNEAU AND MONROE COUNTIES... At 425 PM CST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Pittsville to La Crosse, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in heavy snow. SOURCE...Radar and webcams. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes the following highways... Interstate 94 between mile markers 121 and 147. Interstate 90/94 near mile marker 46. Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 1 and 45. Locations impacted include... La Crosse, Sparta, Tomah, West Salem, Bangor, North Bend, Dakota, Millston, Brice Prairie, Fort Mc Coy, Cataract, Medary, Leon, Portland, Burns and Irving. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions. &&