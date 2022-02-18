 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CST FOR LA
CROSSE...SOUTHERN JACKSON...NORTHWESTERN JUNEAU AND MONROE
COUNTIES...

At 425 PM CST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line
extending from near Pittsville to La Crosse, moving southeast at 30
mph.

HAZARD...Poor visibility in heavy snow.

SOURCE...Radar and webcams.

IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 94 between mile markers 121 and 147.
Interstate 90/94 near mile marker 46.
Interstate 90 in Wisconsin between mile markers 1 and 45.

Locations impacted include...
La Crosse, Sparta, Tomah, West Salem, Bangor, North Bend, Dakota,
Millston, Brice Prairie, Fort Mc Coy, Cataract, Medary, Leon,
Portland, Burns and Irving.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the
visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Reduced visibilities below a mile with any falling snow or
blowing snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

UW-L to dedicate arts building after Truman Lowe

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse plans to name its Center for the Arts after one of its most distinguished alumni.

The university announced Friday that they'll name the building after Truman Lowe, a 1969 graduate of UW-L, who went on to become a world-renowned artist and educator. Born in Black River Falls, he was honored twice by UW-L as a distinguished alumnus. He died in 2019 at 75. 

During his career, his work, which often touched on his Ho-Chunk Nation heritage, was shown nationally and around the world. He served as a professor of art at UW-Madison for more than 30 years. From 2000 to 2008, he curated contemporary art for the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of the American Indian in Washington D.C. 

An online petition last fall asking people to support changing the name to the Truman Lowe Center for the Arts was signed by more than 650 people. The UW System Board of Regents approved the move on February 10.

Lowe is the first person of color to have a building named after him in his honor on the UW-L campus, something Chancellor Joe Gow said was long overdue. 

His family said they're grateful for the honor. 

“On a personal level, he was an incredibly empathetic person and always knew what to say to support someone at a pivotal moment in their life,” says Tonia Lowe, Truman’s daughter. “Professionally, he was part of a second wave of Native artists that really helped change people’s perceptions of what Native art could be. This feels like recognition for all the work he did to open people’s minds and pave the way for the next generation.”

“He really loved La Crosse — he loved the campus, the city and the beauty of the location. And it was really where he discovered art as a career,” adds Nancy Lowe, Truman’s wife. “Seeing his name on a building would make him very, very happy and be incredibly meaningful to him. That’s what makes it so exciting for us.”

The university said they'll announce details on the dedication ceremony later this year. 