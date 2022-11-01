UW-La Crosse and Western Technical College streamline credit transfer process

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The UW-La Crosse and Western Technical College signed an agreement that opens new opportunities for students.
Students can now complete a degree at WTC and have 60 credits transfer to UWL in their Psychology, Exercise and Sports Science or Business Administration Programs.
"This kind of collaboration means that a student can start at Western and say I'm thinking about a four-year degree may be in the future and so all the credits that they take during those first two years will transfer into UWL," said UWL Chancellor Joe Gow.
Roger Stanford, President of Western Technical College said "You can take a class and hope that it transfers or you can work with advisors and work with professionals that help you in the front end. and then you take a class and know that it transfers. What we have organized here are transfers that are guaranteed to bring 60 credits."