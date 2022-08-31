UW-La Crosse Chancellor holds annual conference

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow held his annual conference Wednesday with faculty, providing a handful of awards in the process.
Gow says that the university is getting a record 2,334 first-year students this semester, attributed to recruitment efforts and how the university staff conducts themselves every day.
One of the most important parts of his speech was announcing award winners to faculty who showcased outstanding work in their respective fields.
Some include Robert Allen winning the Poorman Award for Outstanding Achievement on Behalf of LGBTQ+ People and Jazzma Holland earning the Outstanding Women of Color in Education Award.
Gow says he takes pride in giving credit where credit is due for his coworkers.
"The big part of the presentation is honoring the award winners," Gow said. "We have some outstanding faculty and staff who have been recognized not only here at the university but also nationally and regionally in the UW system. It's just a joy to be able to lead the way on that and recognize their work."
Gow also announced that returning faculty will get a 1-percent bonus in both December and March, which fall in different tax years.
He adds that the newest thing for UW-L this year is a decline in masking protocols and social distancing.