UW-La Crosse graduates more than 600 students

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - UW-La Crosse gained a large number of alumni Sunday as winter commencement saw more than 600 students get their degrees.
The event was held at the La Crosse Center and the first group of students to be handed their degrees were graduate students. They donned black caps and gowns compared to the undergraduates, who wore maroon.
One graduate, Trevor Teske, says that he's glad to have called the school and city home during his academic career.
"It was awesome," Teske said. "I loved inviting my family here this past weekend. Having my friends and family. It's just been awesome to show them around the lights. Snowy weather, but it's made it for a winter wonderland sort of thing. It was awesome."
Teske, a native of Green Bay, majored in information systems and transferred to UW-La Crosse after spending his freshman year at Upper Iowa University.
Click here to watch the full commencement ceremony.