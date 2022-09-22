UW-La Crosse hosts "Suicide Prevention Summit"

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - UW-La Crosse hosted a Suicide Prevention Summit on Thursday, hoping to bring awareness on the topic of taking one's own life.
The summit focused on how a workplace setting can play a role in deteriorating one's mental well being with guest speaker Sally Spencer-Thomas. She serves as the President of United Suicide Survivors International.
During her speech, she shared stories such as how the now retired police chief in Sheboygan flew to her directly to obtain information following two officers taking their own lives in a six month stretch. Spencer-Thomas also says she began advocating for this topic following her brother's death in 2004.
While stating that the pandemic has played a role in mental health impacts nationwide, Spencer-Thomas says there are many signs a workplace can bring a lot of stress to an employee.
"We need to look at some of the root causes that are being perpetuated by workplaces," Spencer-Thomas said. "Things like overwhelming expectations. Things like discrimination and prejudice. Hazing, harassment. Things like not letting people sleep because they're working so many hours or the the ways that our traveling impacts families and their well being."
She adds that anyone experiencing should call any sort of mental health emergency should call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, recently simplified to 9-8-8.
The event was put on in part by the La Crosse Area Suicide Prevention Initiative and provided much information on the topic.
