UW-La Crosse partners with J.F. Brennan

FRENCH ISLAND, Wis. (WXOW) - UW-La Crosse and J.F. Brennan Company announced a partnership to give Environmental Science students a chance to get hands on learning on the Mississippi.
"Brennan Marine does work all around the world that's highly specialized and the partnership will enable our students to get the training that they need to get great careers in this industry. We are just so grateful for this," said Joe Gow, Chancellor of UW-La Crosse.
"We look at this partnership and other partnerships like this, as a way to get you people excited about what we do and think about and really envision and imagine a career that they could have doing the types of work that we're doing throughout the country," said Matt Binsfeld, President, J.F. Brennan Company.
Part of the partnership is working on a state of the art vessel that provides students the opportunity to use top of the line equipment.