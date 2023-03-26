UW-La Crosse site of reproductive rights rally

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As calls to overturn the state's 1849 abortion ban escalate, many activists took part in a reproductive rights rally at the UW-La Crosse Student Union.
Organizations such as Women Win and Planned Parent hood were in attendance. Several dozen people showed up with many of them bringing signs that show off their pro-choice stance.
The first speaker on stage was Wisconsin Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski, who says she was there as more than just an official from Madison.
"I'm here as an individual, a woman in Wisconsin, who is frustrated that I now have fewer rights than my mother and my grandmother," Godlewski said. "I know that the Supreme Court can be involved in overturning this 1849 abortion ban where there's no exceptions. Not even for rape or incest. That's exactly what we're talking about today."
Godlewski also called the upcoming state supreme court election "the most consequential election of recent times" since it would possibly flip the current conservative majority to that of liberal justices.
The Secretary of State also called for PFAS regulations, marriage equality and preserving the rights of LGBTQ community members during her speech.