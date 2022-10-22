UW La Crosse soars with high school band day

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The University of Wisconsin La Crosse hosted it's 10th annual high school band day, which included over 300 high school musicians and color guard members. This year's theme, "Past, Present and Future" also welcomed UW La Crosse Alumni band members as part of the pregame and halftime entertainment for the homecoming football game.
"I just think it's a great opportunity for the high school students," said Tammy Fisher, Director of the Screaming Eagles marching band. "They get to see what it's like to be in a college marching band and see the campus."
Members of the Screaming Eagles also were excited to play host to younger musicians.
"You know, everyone's excited," said Aiden Johansen. "That's the most important part, everyone's willing to learn, be excited and give their energy."
The high school students took part in a walk through and rehearsal Saturday morning. By 11:30 a.m. they were back at Roger Harring Stadium and in their school marching uniforms. First the Screaming Eagles took the field along with alumni band members and performed a song. In front of a packed stadium crowd, the students were then invited to join.
"Music is just something that brings everyone together," said Screaming Eagle senior Carly King. "I think it's such an emotional thing too because we can connect across generations."
"The performance, the response from the audience and that strive to be excellent is part of it," added Fisher.