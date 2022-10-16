UW-La Crosse student athletes assist in marsh clean up

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Close to two dozen UW-La Crosse student athletes helped pick up trash Sunday along Lang Drive between La Crosse Street and the La Crosse River.
Paired with the Friends of the La Crosse River Marsh, groups spread out to make the walkways near the hundreds of acres of marshland look a little more beautiful.
Chuck Lee with the organization says that these efforts are nothing new, but the time of year when working with the athletes is.
"We have a trash pick up throughout the marsh every spring with Earth Day," Lee said. "This is the first year we've done it in the fall as well. That's good because we'll clean it up twice a year. It's bad because there's enough trash. And that's not good."
Grace Ellison with UW-L's Student Athlete Advisory Committee get a high level of satisfaction when helping the area they live and represent.
"I do think it gives a lot of pride to actually put in work in our community," Ellison said. "Not just doing or saying something like 'I want to better my community, I want to do this.' We're actually doing it. Anybody who walks by now, just walking their dog can now see that we actually did something. They can see student athletes were a part of that."
The Friends of the La Crosse River Marsh hold events such as this weekly, according to Lee.