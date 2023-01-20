UW-L's new fieldhouse is ready for students

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- After more than two years, the new University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Fieldhouse is ready for students this coming spring semester.
Director of Planning and Construction Scott Schumacher said the total cost of the 140,000 square-foot facility was $49 million, but came in went under budget.
There's already been some use. The University's Track and Field Teams have been using the facility since November. Sophomore team member J.T. Zell said the natural light helps boost moral and energy within the team.
"I think it's just humbling in here, too, like everybody said it's a division one facility the D1 locker rooms everything like that," Zell said. "Being able to have a facility like this is something we don't take for granted. We feel blessed to be in here."
Some equipment included in the facility is a 200 meter track, permanent pole vault and long jump stations. The facility can be used to host indoor track meets.
Schumacher said the facility will also be used by other athletes, students and faculty for classes or recreational purposes.
"We needed to find a home for our gymnastics team to have a practice facility.... at the same time our indoor track wasn't NCAA compliant so they couldn't have competitions," Schumacher said.
On Saturday the University will host their first official indoor Track and Field meet the Pat Healy Classic at the Fieldhouse.