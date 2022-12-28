UW–Madison undertaking research partnership to prevent overdose deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - To prevent overdose deaths, the University of Wisconsin–Madison has joined a national harm reduction research network.
The National Institutes of Health's harm reduction research network is a new federally funded initiative to combat the overdose epidemic that has worsened in the United States in recent years due to opioids like fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine.
"One of the motivating factors of this research is that harm reduction services have traditionally been located in larger cities, but the needs are really diffused around the state," UW-Madison Associated Professor of Medicine Dr. Ryan Westergaard said. "So, we want to investigate strategies such as mail-order services for things like Naloxone to make sure that Narcan is getting to people where it's needed."
Westergaard will lead researchers who will be developing and testing an intervention comprised of up to four internet-and smartphone-based applications meant to improve access to harm reduction services for underserved people in both urban and rural Wisconsin.
