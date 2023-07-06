 Skip to main content
UW System Board of Regents hold annual meeting at UWL

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The UW System Board of Regents held their annual meeting at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus Thursday.

The Board of Regents is the governing body of the UW System serving 13 universities. Members of the board are mostly comprised of people appointed by the governor.

President of the UW System Jay Rothman said the system remains focused on building Wisconsin's workforce.

Jay

"I think what we're looking at is we're going to report on the progress we are making for our strategic plan which is focused on helping Wisconsin win the war for talent," Rothman said. "To create the number of graduates and have enough people graduate to fill the nursing shortage, engineer shortage, the shortage of accountants, the shortage of data scientists."

Chancellor of UW-L Joe Gow spoke to the board highlighting the university's recent accomplishments.

Some he highlighted included the new Fieldhouse and partnerships with Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System.

Board

Chancellor Gow credited the university's success as a collaborative effort within UW-L.

"As a chancellor or any leader you can have the best intentions or the brightest ideas but none of that matters unless you have the right people in the right positions to help all of us succeed," Gow said.

Rothman says the UW System Universities produce nearly 37,000 graduates each year.

